    Coast Guard assists disabled sailboat off Oahu

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    HONOLULU — The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart assisted one mariner and two dogs aboard the disabled 32-foot sailboat Wind Rush north of Oahu, Monday.
     
    The Wind Rush was disabled with fouled sails, rigging, and an inoperable motor 5-miles off Kaena Point. The William Hart crew towed the vessel 10 miles back to Waianae Boat Harbor. The mariner was suffering from a hand injury and is reported in good condition.
     
    At 6:14 a.m, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from the mariner aboard the Wind Rush stating his vessel was disabled off Kaena Point.
     
    The mariner stated he had been adrift for 12 hours and was managing his drift, but was not able to maneuver and was out of food and water. He was also suffering from an injury to his hand and was unable to work the vessel's rigging.
     
    Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued a Marine Assistance Request Broadcast and launched the William Hart to assist.
     
    Once on scene the William Hart’s crew took the vessel in tow and brought the vessel back to port.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022
    Story ID: 420435
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
