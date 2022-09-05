The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart assisted one mariner and two dogs aboard the disabled 32-foot sailboat Wind Rush north of Oahu, May 9, 2022. The cutter's crew towed the vessel 10 miles back to Waianae Boat Harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Ian Callahan/released)
Coast Guard assists disabled sailboat off Oahu
