    Coast Guard assists disabled sailboat off Oahu

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart assisted one mariner and two dogs aboard the disabled 32-foot sailboat Wind Rush north of Oahu, May 9, 2022. The cutter's crew towed the vessel 10 miles back to Waianae Boat Harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Ian Callahan/released)
     

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 00:18
    Photo ID: 7189294
    VIRIN: 220509-G-G2014-1001
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 652.74 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard assists disabled sailboat off Oahu, by PO2 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    District 14
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    Sector Honolulu
    USCGC William Hart

