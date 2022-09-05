AAFB DFAC back in action

The Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, dining facility, Hangar 97, reopened April 28, 2022, after 12 months of renovation.



The renovations, which were made by contractors alongside members from the 97th Civil Engineer Squadron, include a new, state-of-the-art ventilation system which automatically filters smoke and other fumes from the kitchen’s air supply, as well as updated plumbing and electrical units.



“When we talk about the things that take care of our Airmen, like a premier piece of infrastructure that matches the premier Airmen and mission that we have, this is it,” said Col. Blaine Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander. “This provides direct care to every single Airman on this base.”



Some of the new appliances include an eight-top electric stove, a combination oven, a steamer and a blast chiller. All these upgrades are intended to provide diverse menus and different bistro concepts, ultimately supporting comprehensive Airman fitness.



“These improvements to the DFAC will help improve our meals using different cooking techniques and provide a variation to our menu,” said Tech. Sgt. William Proemsey, 97th Force Support Squadron dining facility manager.



Hangar 97 is open Monday through Friday from 6 to 9 a.m, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. A grab-and-go option is also available from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, the DFAC is open from 6:30 to 9 a.m, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The weekend grab-and-go option is available from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

