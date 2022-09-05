Air Guardsman nominated for Air Force innovation award

Photo By John Oldham | LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. — Tech. Sgt. Andrew G. Barrick, a 189th Maintenance...... read more read more Photo By John Oldham | LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. — Tech. Sgt. Andrew G. Barrick, a 189th Maintenance Group aircraft electrical and environmental craftsman, was selected to represent the Air National Guard for the Air Force's Gen. Larry O. Spencer Innovation Award. The Air National Guard consists of 90 wings across the 50 states, three territories and the District of Columbia. see less | View Image Page

A Guardsman in the Arkansas Air National Guard’s 189th Airlift Wing is the Air National Guard’s nominee for this year’s Gen. Larry O. Spencer Innovation Award.



Tech. Sgt. Andrew G. Barrick, a 189th Maintenance Group aircraft electrical and environmental craftsman, assigned to Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., was selected to compete against peers from around the entire Air Force.



“Most people think that innovation is about a new technology, and it might be, but there’s also got to be a focus on the processes and requirements that are foundational to improving the Air Force enterprise,” said Col David Allen, 189th Maintenance Group commander. “What Tech. Sgt. Barrick has focused on is integrating process with technology to improve outcomes.”



His nomination package was judged on several criteria, including operational impact, level of innovation, practicality of replication, and tangible and intangible benefits.



One of Barrick’s key accomplishments was launching the use of an app, called MUSTR, to facilitate sharing of maintenance information more quickly and efficiently so leaders have the latest information at their fingertips to help guide decision making.



Additionally, he played a pivotal role in developing the group’s training SharePoint site, centralizing access to more than 2,000 training resources for the group’s 230 Guardsmen, according to his nomination package.



“Andy had had exposure to many of the tools and techniques that innovators use – essentially the art of innovation; when you combine that with the relationships across the innovation ecosystem as well as the science and technological know-how, there’s no limit to the great things that I see him facilitating for the wing in the future, the colonel said.”