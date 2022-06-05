I Feel Like I Am Still Apart Of The Army

Photo By Robert Whetstone | U.S. Army Cpl. Tiffanie Johnson powers her way to the finish of the 50-meter...... read more read more Photo By Robert Whetstone | U.S. Army Cpl. Tiffanie Johnson powers her way to the finish of the 50-meter breaststroke during the swimming event at the U.S. Army Trials at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 6, 2022. Nearly 40 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers are at Fort Bragg May 3 - 9 to compete in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, and wheelchair basketball. The Army holds qualifying trials for active duty Soldiers and veterans to assess and select athletes for competition in the DoD Warrior Games. Active duty athletes compete in person at the Army Trials to be assessed for selection, while veterans compete virtually and submit their results to the Army Recovery Care Program for assessment and Team Army selection. This year, the DoD Warrior Games takes place in Orlando, Florida, August 16 – 29, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Robert A. Whetstone) see less | View Image Page

Fort Bragg, North Carolina (May 9, 2022) --The Army Trials swim event took place in Fort Bragg’s Tolson Indoor Pool, May 6. It was filled with excitement as athletes on the sideline encouraged and cheered the competitors, followed by high-fives as athletes exited the pool.



The Army Recovery Care Program provides opportunities to service members that they did not know existed, but they are glad to be in the program. This was the story of some participants during the Army Trials.



Before athletes got ready for the swim meet, Coach Atiba Wade, who has been with Team Army since 2015, gave tips and showed them proper swimming techniques. This helped to boost the confidence of the athletes, who did not allow their visible or invisible injuries to hinder the wholeness they hoped to achieve.



U.S. Army Cpl. Tiffanie Johnson, Walter Reed Soldier Recovery Unit, was excited to practice the techniques before competing.



“I am thankful that we have so many professionals that can assist us along our journey,” said Johnson. “With competitions like this, I feel like I am still a part of the Army that makes me feel good.”



This is part of the rebuilding effort that the ARCP provides.



Johnson, recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, said when you are not out with your unit doing physical training, or in the motor pool on Mondays, you can feel detached. However, her experience at the Army Trials proves otherwise. The support from other service members, injured or not has helped her to feel more connected and motivated.



“I have to give it to my peers, they are suffering from other conditions that are different from mine but they are still giving their all,” said Johnson.



A sentiment also shared by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Stacey Englert, Joint Base Lewis McChord Soldier Recovery Unit, and other athletes.



“My SRU and ARCP have helped me to find community again,” said Englert. “It is reassuring to know that you are not alone and everyone is going through something.”



Soldiers in the program have been finding strength and a sense of hope as they interact with each other. This has also encouraged them to compete in events they did not plan on competing in initially, however, they have found them rewarding.



U.S. Army Sgt. Tanner Sirrine, Fort Sam Houston SRU, a below-the-knee amputee with wrist and elbow conditions is excited about the opportunity to be able to participate in sports like swimming.



“It is pretty awesome to be able to participate and get back into adaptive sports,” said Sirrine. “The comradery we have here with the other athletes is pretty cool.”



Soldiers recognize their capabilities as they participate in different adaptive sports made available to help them recover and overcome.



“Swimming is one of my favorite events,” said U.S. Army Spc. Gerald Blakley, Joint Base Lewis-McChord SRU.



According to Blakley, swimming has given him something to look forward to, and talking with the swim coach has helped him because he now knows how to swim effectively.



“I am excited to be here,” said Blakley. “I have a lower back injury, preventing me from doing some activities but swimming is non-impact. Without swimming, I don’t know where I would be right now except for being overweight.”



Four Soldiers with different conditions have a new-found sense of belonging through the ARCP.