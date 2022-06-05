Army Trials Fort Bragg

U.S. Army Cpl. Tiffanie Johnson powers her way to the finish of the 50-meter breaststroke during the swimming event at the U.S. Army Trials at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 6, 2022. Nearly 40 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers are at Fort Bragg May 3 - 9 to compete in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, and wheelchair basketball. The Army holds qualifying trials for active duty Soldiers and veterans to assess and select athletes for competition in the DoD Warrior Games. Active duty athletes compete in person at the Army Trials to be assessed for selection, while veterans compete virtually and submit their results to the Army Recovery Care Program for assessment and Team Army selection. This year, the DoD Warrior Games takes place in Orlando, Florida, August 16 – 29, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Robert A. Whetstone)

