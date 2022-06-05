Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Sgt. Nicole Crane an archer in the U.S. Army Trials, aims down range toward...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Sgt. Nicole Crane an archer in the U.S. Army Trials, aims down range toward her targets during the Army trials 2022 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 6, 2022. Nearly 40 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers and veterans are at Fort Bragg May 3 - 9 to compete in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, and wheelchair basketball. The Army holds qualifying trials for active duty and veterans to assess and select athletes for competition in the DoD Warrior Games. Active duty athletes compete in person at Army Trials to be assessed for selection, while veterans compete virtually and submit their results to the Army Recovery Care Program for assessment. This year, the DoD Warrior Games will take place in Orlando, Florida August 16 – 29, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Ethan Ford) see less | View Image Page

Archery Helps Army Sgt. To Focus



Fort Bragg, North Carolina. (May 7, 2022) -- U.S. Army Sgt. Nichole Crane, Joint Base Lewis-McChord Soldier Recovery Unit, didn't recognize the impact that archery would have on her life, but that is the power of this adaptive sport.



“It helps me to focus on what is in front of me,” Crane said.



Crane, who is participating in different events during the U.S. Army Trials at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, found archery to be one of her favorite sports.



According to eight-year archery coach, U.S. Army veteran Staff Sgt. Jessie White, a former Army Trials athlete. “The goal of archery is ultimately to shoot a perfect score which is a perfect 300.”



As Crane gets ready to shoot the arrow, she focused her breathing to get the perfect shot.

Deliberate breathing did not come easy for Crane however, her openness and the response of the recovery specialists have proved quite beneficial as they have taught her different techniques that are working for her.



One of the things that Crane likes about the Army Recovery Care Program is that she was able to receive one-on-one coaching from the specialists who would show up during her archery practices.



“Competing here has been a personal goal for me after ending up in JBLM for behavioral health,” Crane said.



Trying the different sports and being told that she was pretty good encouraged her to keep going and compete.



She believes that it would be a good deal for her to make it to Warrior Games 2022.

When asked how her first archery match went, Crane said, “I think I did ok. We were kind of making adjustments on the go but it was fun. I was just more or less having fun.”



“This has been relaxing for me because I get to focus specifically on the target, I don't have to think about all these other thoughts coming in,” Crane said.



Having struggled with accepting failures in moving forward, Crane is excited about the tools that she is receiving through the ARCP, tools that will benefit her now and in the future. From the help, she has been receiving she has been able to accept what she has done and focus on the next thing.



“They are teaching me how to focus on literally what’s in front of me, one specific thing at a time,” said Crane.



Because of the impact that this sport has had on her, she has decided to purchase archery equipment.



“I am definitely planning to take the skills from here, especially archery, I even told my husband I am going to purchase a bow and he said let’s do it because this has helped me to calm down a lot,” said Crane.



She gives credit to her SRU who according to her has been amazing to work with. A work that is evident during her participation in the sport. She relays this in a conversation with her husband.



Crane said, “I was talking to him 2 weeks ago and he said you sound different, you don't sound wound up or stressed out, you are kind of just relaxed.”



Coach White attests to this. “They don't have a choice. It allows that relaxation because the brain is not going crazy,” said White. “They are focusing on what they are doing and not all the other stuff that’s going on around them.”



“You will see that someone who was irritated before when they come on the archery range and start shooting, there is just that calming effect, and they are focused and more relaxed,” said White”



This year’s U. S. Army Trials at Fort Bragg, from May 4 - 9 provides ill and injured active duty Soldiers across the country the opportunity to compete and represent Team Army at the DOD Warrior games from August 16 - 29 in Orlando Florida.