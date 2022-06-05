Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Trials Fort Bragg

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    U.S. Army Sgt. Nicole Crane an archer in the U.S. Army Trials, aims down range toward her targets during the Army trials 2022 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 6, 2022. Nearly 40 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers and veterans are at Fort Bragg May 3 - 9 to compete in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, and wheelchair basketball. The Army holds qualifying trials for active duty and veterans to assess and select athletes for competition in the DoD Warrior Games. Active duty athletes compete in person at Army Trials to be assessed for selection, while veterans compete virtually and submit their results to the Army Recovery Care Program for assessment. This year, the DoD Warrior Games will take place in Orlando, Florida August 16 – 29, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Ethan Ford)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.07.2022 15:38
    Photo ID: 7180447
    VIRIN: 220506-A-GW447-2013
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Army Recovery Care Program
    ARCP
    Recover and Overcome
    ArmyTrials2022
    #armytrials2022 #Arcp #teamarmy

