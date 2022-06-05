U.S. Army Sgt. Nicole Crane an archer in the U.S. Army Trials, aims down range toward her targets during the Army trials 2022 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 6, 2022. Nearly 40 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers and veterans are at Fort Bragg May 3 - 9 to compete in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, and wheelchair basketball. The Army holds qualifying trials for active duty and veterans to assess and select athletes for competition in the DoD Warrior Games. Active duty athletes compete in person at Army Trials to be assessed for selection, while veterans compete virtually and submit their results to the Army Recovery Care Program for assessment. This year, the DoD Warrior Games will take place in Orlando, Florida August 16 – 29, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Ethan Ford)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2022 15:38
|Photo ID:
|7180447
|VIRIN:
|220506-A-GW447-2013
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Trials Fort Bragg, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
