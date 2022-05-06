PCU JFK Holds First Change of Command

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 6, 2022 – The aircraft carrier, Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), held its first change of command ceremony aboard the ship’s fo’c’sle, May 6.



Capt. Colin P. Day assumed command of John F. Kennedy from Capt. Todd R. Marzano, the ship’s first commanding officer. Rear Adm. John F. Meier, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, presided over the ceremony.



With Marzano at the helm, the command focused on building a climate that promotes resiliency, professionalism, and trust among the 1,400-plus John F. Kennedy Sailors who are focused on delivering a ship with a fully trained, combat ready crew. John F. Kennedy has over 470 Sailors supporting the fleet and gaining operational experience at 44 commands across the globe.



“To my amazing plankowner crew, I thank you one last time for your incredible dedication, high level of professionalism, and extremely hard work which has enabled JFK to be so successful,” said Marzano. “You have earned my utmost respect and appreciation!”



Day addressed the crew for the first time as commanding officer, thanking Marzano and speaking of the future of John F. Kennedy.



“The JFK team is a strong one already, with a solid identity and unit cohesion that I’m so glad Capt. Marzano fostered and led,” said Day. “I know that this cohesion and teamwork will serve us well in the coming two years.”



Marzano, a native of Denver, Colorado, and a 1992 graduate of the University of Colorado, assumed command in October 2019 during, and led the crew of John F. Kennedy through many of the ship’s first milestones including the flooding of the dry dock that set the vessel afloat for the first time as well as the ship’s christening.



“Take good care of the crew, for they will be the ones who will work hard to bring the ship to life,” said Marzano, paraphrasing his mentor and the first commanding officer of the now decommissioned USS John F. Kennedy (CV 67), the late Rear Adm. Earl “Buddy” Yates.



Meier, who was the first commanding officer of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), praised Marzano’s leadership and dedication to building a resilient, dedicated crew intent on delivering the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier on schedule and combat ready.



“Every carrier CO here today has JFK Sailors serving aboard right now,” said Meier. “Marzano has raised the bar for what it means to serve with courage, to build men and women who want to stay in this organization to serve their nation.”



Day, who comes from a Navy family and is a native of Oak Harbor, Washington, is a Class of 1996 U.S. Naval Academy graduate. His career highlights, before assuming command of the John F. Kennedy, include command of the “Warhawks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 97 and USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3). He has over 3,500 flight hours in the F-14A Tomcat, FA-18A/B/C/D Hornet, and FA-18E/F Super Hornet.



“I can’t wait to show you what this warship will become,” said Day. “Capt. Marzano, thank you again for the great turnover and the command you’ve led. I am humbled and proud to join it.”



John F. Kennedy, the second aircraft carrier in the Ford-class, is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division, Newport News, Virginia. The ship is about 85% complete and remains on track for delivery in 2024.



For more news on John F. Kennedy, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN79 or follow along on social media at https://www.facebook.com/CVN79JFK on Facebook and @uss_john_f_kennedy_cvn_79 on Instagram.

