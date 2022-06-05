Submarine Readiness Squadron 31 Changes Command

SILVERDALE, Wash. (May 6, 2022) – (NNS) Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 31 conducted a change of command ceremony at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum, Keyport, Wash., May 6.



U.S. Navy Cmdr. James Wiest, from Abbeville, S.C., relieved Cmdr. James Gillison, from Philadelphia, to assume the duties and responsibilities as SRS 31’s commanding officer.



Capt. Jeffrey Smith, chief of staff, Commander, Submarine Group 9, served as the presiding officer during the event.



“Command is the pinnacle of what we do,” said Smith. “As we congratulate [Gillison] on a job well done and wish him fair winds and following seas, we welcome back [Wiest] to a familiar position, and one where he is well-qualified to pick up [Gillson]’s great work and push it to the next level.”



Gillison commissioned in 1999 and served as the SRS 31 commanding officer since March, 2020. Under his leadership, SRS 31 has directly supported 3,500 Sailors, over 200 operational events and oversaw the command’s realignment from Navy Submarine Support Center (NSSC) 17 to SRS 31.



“Every Sailor knows that we are only part of the equation that makes our Navy the greatest fighting force on earth,” said Gillison, addressing the Sailors of SRS 31. “I want to thank you for your commitment and your endless support in ensuring submarine mission completion. I am honored to have been on your team.”



Wiest enlisted in January, 1989 and received his commission through Officer Candidate School in 1995. He previously served as the commanding officer of NSSC 17.



“I recognize that you are placing an extraordinary amount of trust in the Navy and in me as your commanding officer,” said Wiest. “I commit to you that I will do my best to be a fair, approachable leader who will challenge you to achieve more than you think you can. Know that I am interested, not only in the command's success, but in your personal and professional success as well. I am proud to be your leader.”



SRS 31 generates combat-ready submarines to meet mission tasking and generation for combatant commanders by supporting operational submarines, new submarine construction, and addressing and maintaining operational fleet needs during Chief of Naval Operations maintenance availabilities.



For more news about SRS 31 and other Commander, Submarine Group 9 units, visit www.facebook.com/SubGru9 or www.navy.mil/local/csg9/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2022 17:43 Story ID: 420202 Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Submarine Readiness Squadron 31 Changes Command, by PO2 Kyle Hafer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.