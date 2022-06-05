Submarine Readiness Squadron 31 Change of Command

SILVERDALE, Wash. (May 6, 2022) – U.S. Navy Capt. Jeffrey Smith, chief of staff, Commander, Submarine Group 9, speaks to the families and crew of Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 31 during its change of command ceremony, May 6, 2022. SRS 31 generates combat-ready submarines to meet mission tasking and generation for combatant commanders by supporting operational submarines, new submarine construction, and addressing and maintaining operational fleet needs during Chief of Naval Operations maintenance availabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Hafer)

