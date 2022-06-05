Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Submarine Readiness Squadron 31 Change of Command [Image 4 of 5]

    Submarine Readiness Squadron 31 Change of Command

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Hafer 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    SILVERDALE, Wash. (May 6, 2022) – U.S. Navy Capt. Jeffrey Smith, chief of staff, Commander, Submarine Group 9, speaks to the families and crew of Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 31 during its change of command ceremony, May 6, 2022. SRS 31 generates combat-ready submarines to meet mission tasking and generation for combatant commanders by supporting operational submarines, new submarine construction, and addressing and maintaining operational fleet needs during Chief of Naval Operations maintenance availabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Hafer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 17:42
    Photo ID: 7179812
    VIRIN: 220506-N-JH668-0216
    Resolution: 4639x3088
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Submarine Readiness Squadron 31 Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kyle Hafer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Submarine Readiness Squadron 31 Change of Command
    Submarine Readiness Squadron 31 Change of Command
    Submarine Readiness Squadron 31 Change of Command
    Submarine Readiness Squadron 31 Change of Command
    Submarine Readiness Squadron 31 Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Submarine Readiness Squadron 31 Changes Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CHANGE OF COMMAND
    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BANGOR
    COMSUBGRU9
    SRS 31

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT