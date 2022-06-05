The 20th Force Support Squadron hosted a Military Spouse Appreciation event May 6 to honor Shaw Air Force Base spouses.



First observed in 1984, Military Spouse Appreciation Day recognizes the importance of military spouses and the sacrifices and contributions made by them every day.



This occasion included an information fair, a spouse panel with discussions about the five and thrive initiative, breakout sessions on education, housing, helping agencies and employment, and concluded with a key spouse recognition ceremony.



"Team Shaw does not operate without the love, support and dedication from our spouses; we owe them our gratitude and respect," said Col. Kevin Hicok, 20th Fighter Wing vice commander. "Our spouses stand alongside each Airmen and Soldier on Shaw, making our jobs easier, and frankly, possible."



The Air Force recognizes the hardships and contributions spouses make, advocating for additional resources and support. In addition to base services like the Airman & Family Readiness Center, the School Liaison Officer and the library which help connect families with those resources, South Carolina recently passed the Armed Services Members and Spouses

Professional and Occupational Licensing Act to ease and expedite credentialing.



"We want our spouses to know we appreciate them and we are here for them," said Frederica Norman, 20th Force Support Squadron community readiness specialist. "Whether you come directly to us or go through your Key Spouse, we want you to know we will advocate for your needs and support you as best we can."



Designed to enhance readiness, personal and family resilience and establish a sense of community, the Air Force established the Key Spouse Program. Key spouses serve as a resource to command teams in an effort to support Air & Space Force families by helping welcome members, assist families when their loved ones are deployed, and advocating for changes monthly to Wing leadership.



"Our Key Spouse program is an integral piece of the puzzle for mission success and resiliency for Shaw," said Norman. "Events like this one are a great opportunity to recognize and give thanks to those who endlessly support the Wild Weasel legacy."

