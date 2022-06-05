CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 6, 2022) U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Iber relieved Capt. David Faehnle as the commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), during a ceremony held on camp May 6.



The ceremony was attended by CLDJ and Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa personnel and leadership. Also attending were allied military partners from Djibouti, Japan, France, Spain, Italy and respective ambassadors, embassy officials and invited guests.



Capt. Faehnle, a Naval Academy graduate class of 1995, former strike-fighter pilot and a U.S. Navy Reservist, assumed command of CLDJ June 2021.



“It’s been an amazing journey for me,” said Faehnle. “I marvel at the dedication and effort of our service members. I’ve seen them grow and prosper and unleash potential that they never knew existed. I will always treasure our time together and our friendships."



Capt. Faehnle is relieved by Capt. Iber, a graduate of Officer Candidate School in 1999, a Naval aviator with over 7,500 flight hours and a U.S. Navy Reservist.



“I am absolutely honored to have been selected for this position,” said Iber. “This base and its mission is a key part of our national defense strategy. There will be many challenges in the year ahead, but always remember why we are here, and that is to deliver fantastic support to all the warfighters going forward.”



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft, and personnel that ensure security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The Department of Defense supports our African partners with capacity building, strengthening defense institutions, and supporting a whole-of government approach in the region so diplomatic and developmental solutions can take root.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2022 11:56 Story ID: 420139 Location: DJ Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Lemonnier holds Change of Command Ceremony, by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.