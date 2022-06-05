Camp Lemonnier holds Change of Command Ceremony

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 6, 2022) U.S. Navy Capt. Brian R. Iber (left), relieves Capt. David J. Faehnle as the commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, while Rear Adm. Christopher Gray, commander Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central looks on during a ceremony on camp May 6. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

