Camp Lemonnier holds Change of Command Ceremony

    DJIBOUTI

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Word 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 6, 2022) U.S. Navy Capt. Brian R. Iber (left), relieves Capt. David J. Faehnle as the commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, while Rear Adm. Christopher Gray, commander Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central looks on during a ceremony on camp May 6. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

    NAVY RESERVE
    navy
    Change of Command
    CLDJ
    EURAFCENT

