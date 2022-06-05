Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bissell Sweepstakes Offers Fur-ific Pet Prize Package for Exchange Shoppers

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Story by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    DALLAS – Military shoppers who love their fur-babies but don’t love all the fur have a chance to win a Bissell Pet Prize Package in an Army & Air Force Exchange Service sweepstakes.

    Through May 31, authorized shoppers 18 and older can enter to win the prize package, which includes a Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro Vacuum Cleaner, a Little Green ProHeat Carpet Cleaner and a Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Vacuum.

    “Pets are special members of our families, but they often bring extra mess with them,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “This Exchange sweepstakes is going to help a lucky member of the military community finally achieve the pet owner dream: a fur-free home.”

    For rules and to enter, shoppers, including honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online, can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

    This work, Bissell Sweepstakes Offers Fur-ific Pet Prize Package for Exchange Shoppers, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

