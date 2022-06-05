DALLAS – Military shoppers who love their fur-babies but don’t love all the fur have a chance to win a Bissell Pet Prize Package in an Army & Air Force Exchange Service sweepstakes.



Through May 31, authorized shoppers 18 and older can enter to win the prize package, which includes a Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro Vacuum Cleaner, a Little Green ProHeat Carpet Cleaner and a Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Vacuum.



“Pets are special members of our families, but they often bring extra mess with them,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “This Exchange sweepstakes is going to help a lucky member of the military community finally achieve the pet owner dream: a fur-free home.”



For rules and to enter, shoppers, including honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online, can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2022 11:14 Story ID: 420137 Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bissell Sweepstakes Offers Fur-ific Pet Prize Package for Exchange Shoppers, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.