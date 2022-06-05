Troop Support wins big at federal awards ceremony

Two Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support teams and three individuals were recognized for their efforts, bringing home gold, silver and bronze medals during the 2022 Philadelphia Federal Executive Board Excellence in Government Awards ceremony hosted at the William J. Green Federal Building in Philadelphia May 4.

The annual awards ceremony recognizes outstanding contributions of federal employees who carry out the business of government and inspire colleagues to civic engagement and volunteerism.

The ceremony is traditionally held during the first week of May to coincide with Public Service Recognition week, which honors federal, state, county and local employees across the nation.

“We are honored to recognize you, our federal partners, for your dedication, courage, and resilience in serving our country and advancing your respective agency missions throughout a most challenging pandemic,” Antonio Ceballos, Philadelphia Federal Executive Board vice chair, said in a statement. “We appreciate your support of this year’s outstanding nominees and medalists, and we commend you for your commitment to excellence.”

Out of the 66 nominations from 15 federal agencies representing 760 federal employees in seven categories, DLA Troop Support received five medals.

“That is quite an accomplishment on the part of our team. I am honored to work alongside these dedicated and accomplished medalists and nominees performing outstanding work on behalf of our country, as well as the entire Troop Support team,” DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Eric Shirley wrote in an email.

Each category includes winners at the gold, silver and bronze level.

The 2022 FEB EIG awardees were:

• The DLA Troop Support Medical supply chain team won a gold award in the “Outstanding Achievement in the COVID Environment (team)” category for delivering a wide array of medical material to include 245 million gloves, 50 million COVID at-home and point of care test kits, 25 million masks, 8 million N95 Respirators, 4.4 million gowns and a host of other COVID-19 related material, valued at $3 billion.

• Surge Site Support Team (which includes DLA Troop Support, DLA Distribution, and the Department of Health and Human Services) won the bronze award in the “Collaboration Champions” category for successfully filling emergency orders to support states’ COVID-19 surge testing sites enabling 153 sites across 37 states to provide necessary personal protective equipment to provide testing to the general public.

• Yvonne Poplawski, Medical division chief, won the silver award in the “Outstanding Mentor/Coach” category for assessing the needs of subordinates and ensuring they were offered the training, coaching, and encouragement to progress as far as their capabilities, desires and determination can take them, while meeting the demanding requirements assigned to her division.

• Jamarys Diaz, Europe & Africa Clothing and Textile customer account specialist, won the bronze award in the “Outstanding Achievement in the Covid Environment (individual)” category for surpassing all expectations and epitomizing “Warfighter First” in her every action. She set the example of how to perform under pressure while providing COVID-19 support.

• Maryann Bickel, Medical Supply Support Division chief, won the bronze award in the “Outstanding Achievement Supervisor/Manager” category for supervising the logistics management and prioritizing distribution of critical medical materiel to support DoD’s responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, the evacuation and resettlement of Afghan allies and the U.S. medical logistical response to the Russian build-up of forces around Ukraine.

