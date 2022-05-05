2nd Infantry Division Hosts Week of the Warrior Competition

Photo By Chin-U Pak | The competitors for the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division Best Warrior...... read more read more Photo By Chin-U Pak | The competitors for the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division Best Warrior competition prepare to board a CH-47 helicopter to conduct an air assault from Camp Casey to Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, May 4, 2022. Upon landing, the competitors took part in situational training exercise lanes to test their combat skills. (Photo by Pak, Chin U, 2ID PAO) see less | View Image Page

CAMP CASEY, Republic of Korea – As the 44 Soldiers from across the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division stand ready outside the Warrior Exercise Barracks, they check over their gear before loading up on busses. Blue shoulder patches adjusted and set into place, checking over their rucksacks and rifles before heading to the start of the 2ID/RUCD Best Warrior and Best Squad Competition, May 2 to May 4, 2022.



The competition is designed to test each Soldier's ability to conduct a variety of warrior tasks, with each event scored individually and added to a total to determine the winner in their category. The competition saw tiers for enlisted Soldiers, non-commissioned officers, commissioned officers, warrant officers, and Korean Augmentees to the United States Army. 19 of the competitors took part in the Best Soldier category, while five squads of five Soldiers each took part in the Best Squad category.



“The fact that these Soldiers volunteered to come out here shows not only that winning matters, but that in the end it's about that competition,” said Sgt. Maj. Albert Turner, the Operations NCO for 2ID/RUCD. “So they should feel proud of what they've done out here, regardless of who wins and goes on to the 8th Army competition.”



Before the start of the competition Brig. Gen. Lance Calvert, the Deputy Commanding General of the 2ID/RUCD, greeted the Soldiers to wish them luck and thank them for taking part in the competition.



“An important part of our military culture is getting out there, competing, and going out there to win. You all will be out here testing your training, your discipline, and your fitness over the next four days,” said Calvert. “Those of you that are in squads and cohesive teams, and those here as individuals just fighting to win, thanks for making warrior week and the best warrior competition everything it is.”



The week-long competition began with the Army Combat Fitness Test, a six-event competition designed to test the Soldier's physical abilities. Once complete, they were given a small break to eat and change clothes before heading to the land navigation course, a mountainous stretch of land where Soldiers had to find specific points and return in the shortest time possible.



“Anything that challenges me, I like to go for it,” said Spc. Jalen Johnson, a Best Warrior competitor with the 602nd Aviation Support Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade. “Once we get comfortable in life, that's when we start to fail. So, I don't like to get too comfortable -- I like stuff like this.”



After their walk in the mountains of Camp Casey, the competitors headed to the Engagement Skills Trainer to practice their rifle marksmanship skills, and then to the Camp Hovey Pool where they took part in Combat Water Survival Training. With this first day done, the competitors had a few hours to rest and prepare for the next day.



Long before sunrise, the Best Warrior competitors headed back to the Land Navigation course to test their skills in the dark, forced to navigate with flashlights. After the sunrise, once the last competitor completed the course, they headed to the Air Assault Obstacle Course on Camp Hovey for their next challenge, 20 obstacles over nearly a kilometer of trail were to be completed in the fastest time possible.



“The biggest thing is that there’s no break time,” said Sgt. Wonghee Choi, a Best Squad team member from 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Division Sustainment Brigade, 2ID/RUCD. “We went from the ACFT to the next thing and the next thing. Since I am in a squad, my teammates like Staff Sgt (Calvin) Miller and Spc. (Alexzander) Quinn help me out so I can do more than if I was by myself. We have each other.”



Next, each competitor marched from the Obstacle Course to the Apache and Ingram rifle ranges on Camp Casey, taking part in a stress-shoot that required the competitors to lift, drag, and carry heavy weights at the fastest pace they could before being scored on their marksmanship.



After that long day, the Soldiers received a small amount of time to rest and prepare for an air assault, where they boarded UH-60 and CH-47 helicopters at Camp Casey to fly down to Camp Humphreys. Upon landing at Camp Humphreys, they completed a series of Soldier tasks to finish the competition. Tasks ranged from taking apart and re-assembling weapons to operating radio equipment and tactical movement across terrain.



“I got to spend time with the competitors out on the lanes, talk to them after the lanes, and they are embracing that they are going through a difficult task together,” said Taylor. “Seeing that growth in a few days, even in a cohesive team, is pretty amazing.”



Once complete, all the competitors received a victory dinner to congratulate them on making it to the end of the competition. The next day, during a family organizational day, the winners of the competition were announced. While everyone was congratulated for their effort, there can only be one winner in each category. While each competitor proved to be the best of the best in their category, only one could take home the honor of being the 2nd Infantry Division/RUCD Best Warrior.



The 11th Engineer Battalion squad, comprised of Staff Sgt. Calvin Miller, Sgt. Wonghee Choi, Spc. Alexzander Quinn, Pvt. Trenton Wileman, and Pvt. Jared Forbes took home the 2ID/RUCD Best Squad Tomahawk, and each member of the team received their own statue.



The 2ID/RUCD Best Warrior tomahawk was earned by Cpl. Changmia Lee, from 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division (Rotational) for the KATUSA category; Spc. Nathan Essary from 1-1 Armored Division for the Soldier category; Staff Sgt. Josua Zemet from 1-1 Armored Division for the NCO category; Warrant Officer One Ramon Urena, from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade for the Warrant Officer category; and 1st Lt. Luis Amesty, 1-1 Armored Division for the Officer category.