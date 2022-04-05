Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Infantry Division Hosts Week of the Warrior Competition

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Chin-U Pak 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    The competitors for the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division Best Warrior competition prepare to board a CH-47 helicopter to conduct an air assault from Camp Casey to Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, May 4, 2022. Upon landing, the competitors took part in situational training exercise lanes to test their combat skills. (Photo by Pak, Chin U, 2ID PAO)

    2ID
    ROK
    Stronger Together
    Best Warrior armynewswire

