2nd Infantry Division Hosts Week of the Warrior Competition

The competitors for the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division Best Warrior competition prepare to board a CH-47 helicopter to conduct an air assault from Camp Casey to Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, May 4, 2022. Upon landing, the competitors took part in situational training exercise lanes to test their combat skills. (Photo by Pak, Chin U, 2ID PAO)

