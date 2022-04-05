The competitors for the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division Best Warrior competition prepare to board a CH-47 helicopter to conduct an air assault from Camp Casey to Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, May 4, 2022. Upon landing, the competitors took part in situational training exercise lanes to test their combat skills. (Photo by Pak, Chin U, 2ID PAO)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 02:18
|Photo ID:
|7178332
|VIRIN:
|220504-A-LX039-033
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|7.61 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Infantry Division Hosts Week of the Warrior Competition, by Chin-U Pak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2nd Infantry Division Hosts Week of the Warrior Competition
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT