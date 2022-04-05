NSWCCD Holds SPDS Demonstration at JEB Little Creek Beach

Courtesy Photo | Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Carderock’s Operational Logistics Integration...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Carderock’s Operational Logistics Integration R&D (OPLOG) Program Team completes a Seabased Petroleum Distribution System (SPDS) demonstration at Anzio Beach at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek April 29. see less | View Image Page

Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Carderock’s Operational Logistics Integration R&D (OPLOG) Program Team demonstrated the capabilities of the Seabased Petroleum Distribution System (SPDS) at Anzio Beach at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek April 28.



More than 100 military leaders and stakeholders with interests in science, technology and military’s fuel distribution operations from various units attended the event including Military Sealift Command, Marine Corps and Army Bulk Fuels managers and operators.



The demonstration displayed the concept of a bulk fuel cache pumping fuel over the shore using a subscale prototype. The subscale SPDS successfully transferred more than 50,000 gallons of water (used in place of fuel) from nearly 800 feet offshore to two bladders located on the beach.



“SPDS will assist in providing fuel to the warfighter with an adaptable, minimally manned, simple, reduced cost solution for bulk fuel over the shore better suited to current distributed maritime operations,” said Sonjae Whang, OPLOG Program Manager.



The modular, scalable, and adaptable system is designed to replace and improve upon the current and legacy Offshore Petroleum Distribution System (OPDS) capability. The subscale system displayed has a capacity of 100,000 gallons. A future full-scale system will hold six times the capacity.



“SPDS potentially offers enhanced support to the joint warfighter ashore and the concept also aligns nicely with the requirements of distributed maritime operations . MSC remains adaptable and committed to embracing innovative technologies like SPDS,” said MSC Program Manager for Adaptive Force Packages , Capt. Axel Steiner.



Lessons learned from the subscale demonstration will be used to further the development of the future full-scale system which is anticipated to be operational at the end of Fiscal Year 24.