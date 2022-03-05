Navy Band Southeast Headlines Inaugural “Spirit of America Concert” During Fleet Week Port Everglades

Photo By Twilla Burns | 220503-N-ZK609-0012 - FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (May 3, 2022) –MU3 John Landis stops to...... read more read more Photo By Twilla Burns | 220503-N-ZK609-0012 - FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (May 3, 2022) –MU3 John Landis stops to talk with a member of the audience after the concert. MU3 Landis is a member of the Navy Band Southeast’s Brass Quintet. The Spirit of America Concert is a new addition to Fleet Week Port Everglades. Fleet Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase the awareness of the Navy’s role and purpose in our national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Twilla Burns/Released) see less | View Image Page

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (May 3, 2022) --Navy Band Southeast’s Brass and Woodwind Quintets were featured performers at the Inaugural “Spirit of America Concert” during Fleet Week Port Everglades. The concert was coordinated by J. W. Arnold, Executive Director, Broward Navy Days, and hosted by the Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church Choir located in Fort Lauderdale.



The Spirit of America Concert featured the talents of the Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church Choir, the Victory Dolls, Spruance Division, U.S. Naval Sea Cadets, and the Brass and Woodwind Quintets from Navy Band Southeast. The program featured numerous patriotic songs such as “O’ Beautiful”, “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” and the “Star Spangled Banner”.



Senior Chief Musician Robert Booker, one of the members of the Navy Region Southeast Band Brass Quintet, emphasized that events such as the Spirit of America Concert are important for Navy Band Southeast to participate in during Fleet Weeks.



“Music is a critical outreach tool to the Region simply because it's music. Nothing can reach across cultural, national, historical, and ethnic boundaries as quickly or as powerfully as music,” he said. “No translators are required to convey the universal messages music conveys.”



As the concert concluded the Coral Ridge Presbyterian Choir and Navy Band Southeast’s Brass and Woodwind Quintets participated in performing an Armed Services Medley of songs. The performance received a standing ovation from the 500 guests in the audience who filled the room.



Musician Second Class Rachel Mortenson led the Navy Band Southeast Woodwind Quintet and performed as a soloist during the concert.



“It’s so exciting to be part of Fleet Week Port Everglades,” she said. “We love to perform in the community! We get to meet all kinds of people, hear amazing stories, and make great memories.”



After the concert, members of the band were greeted by members of the audience who wanted to take photos and talk to the Sailors about serving in the Navy Band.



Navy Band Southeast will be host performances all throughout Fleet Week Port Everglades. Go to https://browardnavydaysinc.org/ for more information.