220503-N-ZK609-0012 - FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (May 3, 2022) –MU3 John Landis stops to talk with a member of the audience after the concert. MU3 Landis is a member of the Navy Band Southeast’s Brass Quintet. The Spirit of America Concert is a new addition to Fleet Week Port Everglades. Fleet Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase the awareness of the Navy’s role and purpose in our national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Twilla Burns/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 11:08
|Photo ID:
|7176463
|VIRIN:
|220503-N-ZK609-0012
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spirit of America Concert [Image 6 of 6], by Twilla Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
