    Spirit of America Concert [Image 6 of 6]

    Spirit of America Concert

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Twilla Burns 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    220503-N-ZK609-0012 - FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (May 3, 2022) –MU3 John Landis stops to talk with a member of the audience after the concert. MU3 Landis is a member of the Navy Band Southeast’s Brass Quintet. The Spirit of America Concert is a new addition to Fleet Week Port Everglades. Fleet Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase the awareness of the Navy’s role and purpose in our national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Twilla Burns/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 11:08
    Photo ID: 7176463
    VIRIN: 220503-N-ZK609-0012
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spirit of America Concert [Image 6 of 6], by Twilla Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Band Southeast Headlines Inaugural &ldquo;Spirit of America Concert&rdquo; During Fleet Week Port Everglades

    Navy Band

    Fleet Week

    Port Everglades

    #NavyBandSE #USNAVY #FleetWeekPortEverglades #FWPEV

