Exceptional Spouse awarded with Exceptional Award

By 1st Lt. Sydney M. Thorpe

1st Battalion, 61st Infantry Regiment



Each and every Army spouse sacrifices their life to the line of duty so that their spouse can serve their country. This particular Army spouse has gone above and beyond for Fort Jackson, especially the Roadrunner Battalion, for over two years.



Mrs. Amanda Tomasura has led the 1st Battalion, 61st Infantry Regiment’s Soldier Family Readiness Group for the past two years and has had a heavy impact on at least eight large-scale events put on by the Battalion.



The SFRG’s role is to connect Soldier readiness to Families. They provide a network of support for the both the Soldier and their families. SFRGs create the family culture within military organization through their event planning efforts. The Roadrunner SFRG alone has helped raise over $20,000 for the Battalion to participate in morale event. The most notable have been the Christmas party hosted at the NCO club and the Easter Eggstravaganza held on Red Diamond Field.



Tomasura, her husband Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Tomasura and her children Timothy, Zoey and Mackenzie were named the Fort Jackson Family of the Year during a ceremony April 28. "It was an absolute pleasure as a Family to help the Fort Jackson community and multiple generations of past, present and future Roadrunners,” Tomasura said. “One of our favorite quotes is 'the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others-Ghandi.'"



An upcoming event being planned is a free trip for all Roadrunners to have a day trip to Carowinds amusement park.



For her service, the 1st Battalion, 61st Infantry Regiment awarded her with the Shield of Sparta. The Shield of Sparta is awarded by the National Infantry Association to Infantry spouses whose contributions deserve recognition. It symbolizes spouses who have embodied the values of selfless service and true patriotism.



The award is inspired by the Spartan warrior culture in Ancient Greece. The Spartans are known as the warriors of the ancient world, renowned for their ability to train and fight, no matter the cost. Tomasura is the embodiment of a Spartan woman, having to work around the clock to make sure that not only her Family is taken care of but the Army around her.