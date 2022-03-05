Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    050222-A-A4507-001

    050222-A-A4507-001

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Tomasura puts a necklace with the Shield of Sparta around the neck of his wife Amanda. (Photo by 1st Lt. Sydney Thorpe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 09:40
    Photo ID: 7176185
    VIRIN: 050222-A-A4507-001
    Resolution: 1280x853
    Size: 174.43 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 050222-A-A4507-001, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exceptional Spouse awarded with Exceptional Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    TRADOC
    1-61
    Shield of Sparta
    Tomasura

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT