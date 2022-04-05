Exchange Shoppers Donate $2 Million to Military Relief Funds in 2021

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers lent a helping hand to service members and families in need in 2021, donating nearly $2 million to Army Emergency Relief (AER) and the Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF).



With the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting many members of the military community in 2021, AER and AFAF’s missions remained crucial in supporting Soldiers, Airmen and Guardians facing difficult circumstances.



“The last few years have tested us all,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, an Army Veteran. “The Exchange family understands selfless sacrifice and knows when to pitch in. The Exchange is honored to partner with Army Emergency Relief and the Air Force Assistance Fund, giving shoppers an opportunity to help their military family in need.”



Since the Exchange partnered with AER and AFAF in 2017, shoppers have donated more than $5.3 million to the relief funds, which provide financial assistance, sponsor educational scholarship grants for military family members and offer community programs to make life better for service members and their families. The relief organizations have also supported Warfighters and their families through the pandemic.



“We thank Exchange shoppers for supporting Army Emergency Relief,” said LTG (R) Raymond V. Mason, AER director. “Every dollar makes a significant difference in helping Soldiers, retirees and Army families. We couldn’t complete our mission without you.”



Shoppers can donate at any PX or BX or at ShopMyExchange.com. In-store shoppers can donate in increments of $1, $5 and $10 or enter in a custom amount at the register. Online donations can be made in $5 increments during checkout.



“Exchange shoppers’ donations have been critical in helping carry out the AFAF mission,” said retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, CEO of the Air Force Aid Society, one of four charities that benefits from AFAF. “We’re grateful for our continued partnership with the Exchange to make the Air Force family stronger.”



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



