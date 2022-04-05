Public meeting set to revise Center Hill Water Control Manual

Photo By Leon Roberts | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is holding a public meeting 5 to...... read more read more Photo By Leon Roberts | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is holding a public meeting 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the Smith County Agricultural Center in Carthage, Tennessee, to discuss the revision of the 1998 Center Hill Dam and Reservoir Water Control Manual. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 4, 2022) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is holding a public meeting 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the Smith County Agricultural Center in Carthage, Tennessee, to discuss the revision of the 1998 Center Hill Dam and Reservoir Water Control Manual.



The water control manual includes pertinent project data, background information, and plans for day-to-day operations and emergency water management. It also addresses the authorized purposes of the project.



The Nashville District is considering updating information including hydropower ramp rates, spillway gate operations, minimum flows, and sluice and orifice gate operations.



“We are looking to receive input from the public in consideration of how the Corps can best balance all of the reservoir’s authorized project purposes,” said Ashley Fuentes, project manager for the manual’s update. “The Corps will evaluate the input received in accordance with the NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) process.”



The Corps of Engineers is seeking public comments regarding the operation of the project along with any development that may impact or influence project resources. The scoping letter is available on the Nashville District website at https://go.usa.gov/xuV6j.



The Smith County Agricultural Center is located at 159 Agricultural Center Lane in Carthage, Tennessee.



(The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow Center Hill Lake updates at www.facebook.com/centerhilllake.)