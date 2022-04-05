Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Public meeting set to revise Center Hill Water Control Manual

    Public meeting set to revise Center Hill Lake Water Control Manual

    Photo By Leon Roberts | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is holding a public meeting 5 to...... read more read more

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Story by Bill Peoples 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 4, 2022) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is holding a public meeting 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the Smith County Agricultural Center in Carthage, Tennessee, to discuss the revision of the 1998 Center Hill Dam and Reservoir Water Control Manual.

    The water control manual includes pertinent project data, background information, and plans for day-to-day operations and emergency water management. It also addresses the authorized purposes of the project.

    The Nashville District is considering updating information including hydropower ramp rates, spillway gate operations, minimum flows, and sluice and orifice gate operations.

    “We are looking to receive input from the public in consideration of how the Corps can best balance all of the reservoir’s authorized project purposes,” said Ashley Fuentes, project manager for the manual’s update. “The Corps will evaluate the input received in accordance with the NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) process.”

    The Corps of Engineers is seeking public comments regarding the operation of the project along with any development that may impact or influence project resources. The scoping letter is available on the Nashville District website at https://go.usa.gov/xuV6j.

    The Smith County Agricultural Center is located at 159 Agricultural Center Lane in Carthage, Tennessee.

    (The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow Center Hill Lake updates at www.facebook.com/centerhilllake.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 09:39
    Story ID: 419901
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public meeting set to revise Center Hill Water Control Manual, by Bill Peoples, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Public meeting set to revise Center Hill Lake Water Control Manual

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Corps of Engineers
    Center Hill Lake
    Center Hill Dam
    Public Meeting
    Water Control Manual
    Smith County Agricultural Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT