Yokota hosts International Healthcare Symposium

Maj. Mark Pomerleau, 374th Healthcare Operations Squadron Urgent Care Flight commander, presents his case study during the 2022 International Healthcare Symposium, April 22, 2022, in the Officer's Club at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Roughly 70 guests from various medical facilities across Japan attended the symposium in an effort to strengthen partnerships between Yokota Air Base, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

Roughly 70 guests from various medical facilities across Japan attended the International Healthcare Symposium April 22, 2022, in the Officer’s Club at Yokota Air Base, Japan.



The primary goal of the event was to get to know each other and strengthen partnerships between Yokota Air Base, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and host nation partners.



This symposium was the largest bilateral symposium event hosted by the 374th Medical Group, showcasing various clinical case studies from 15 presenters.



Presenters included healthcare professionals from the 374th Medical Group, Kyorin University Hospital, Tokyo Nishi-Tokushukai Hospital, the National Disaster Center, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Operations Support Wing Medical Squadron.



Col. Andrew Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing commander, welcomed attendees to the symposium and spoke about his experience with the medical personnel both on and off base and their fast-acting abilities that saved his wife’s life.



“I tell this story to convey how sincerely and personally thankful I am for the relationship that we have with all of our off-base medical providers,” Campbell said. “Our access to world-class care that’s available here in Tokyo is all a function of the close relationships that my staff at Yokota and the staff members of all the surrounding hospitals are able to maintain.”



Campbell noted he stays hopeful that engagements like the symposium can begin to re-normalize and reinvigorate the relationships that are so important to the communities. Other individuals also echoed this message.



“After 25 months of dealing with COVID, this is a wonderful opportunity for us to get together and discuss case presentations amongst each other,” said Col. Brad Brough, 374th Medical Group commander. “I look forward to hearing your cases. I look forward to learning and my hope is that when we all leave, we’re able to take something back home to our own patients, clinics, and hospitals, so that we can continue to improve care.”