Frank Cable Departs HMAS Stirling

Photo By Seaman Wendy Arauz | PERTH, Australia (April 30, 2022) – Military Sealift Command civil service mariner...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Wendy Arauz | PERTH, Australia (April 30, 2022) – Military Sealift Command civil service mariner Vincent O’Haire, from Rhinebeck, New York, navigator assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), plots a navigation course as the ship departs Royal Australian Navy base HMAS Stirling on Garden Island off the coast of Perth, Australia, April 30, 2022. Frank Cable is on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Wendy Arauz) see less | View Image Page

The Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) departed the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) base HMAS Stirling on Garden Island, off the coast of Perth, Australia, April 30.



While pierside, Frank Cable conducted training exercises with both U.S. Navy and RAN submarines and Sailors, demonstrating the submarine tender’s capabilities.



Frank Cable Sailors and Military Sealift Command (MSC) civil service mariners participated in multiple weapons-handling evolutions with their RAN counterparts, including demonstrations with the RAN Collins-class submarine HMAS Farncomb (SSG 74) and the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761).



"This was an awesome port visit which afforded our crew the opportunity to advance interoperability with our Royal Australian Navy counterparts while reinforcing our strong alliance across many theater security cooperation events," said Capt. Albert Alarcon, Frank Cable's commanding officer. "As an added bonus, we demonstrated our own critical Pacific Theater warfighting capability with USS Springfield alongside."



During the exercise with HMAS Farncomb, the Australian submarine moored alongside Frank Cable, where various hoses – ranging from fuel to potable water – were lowered and successfully attached. This exercise proved that in the future, if needed, U.S. Navy submarine tenders can provide tender services to our Australian allies.



"This exercise was instrumental to advancing our interoperability with the Royal Australian Navy submarine force and further developing the expeditionary combat capabilities that our submarine tenders bring to the Pacific Theater," said Alarcon of the exercise with Farncomb. "Every training opportunity helps assure our readiness for any contingency."



The demonstration with HMAS Farncomb was the first time Frank Cable conducted tender operations with an Australian submarine. Following that evolution, Springfield moored alongside to conduct an expeditionary rearm, including multiple transfers of a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) inert training shape. Springfield and Cable Sailors worked with MSC civil service mariners to complete the exercise successfully and safely.



With Royal Australian Navy Sailors observing the TLAM rearm evolution, they were able to learn about the process from the U.S. Navy’s subject matter experts. The hands-on training helped them later in the week with the transfer of a MK-48 Harpoon inert training shape while Springfield was moored at Diamantina Pier.



During Frank Cable’s visit to Western Australia, Frank Cable Sailors had the opportunity to volunteer in Perth at an outreach event for a local homeless shelter where they helped distribute care packages.



Frank Cable also hosted various distinguished visitors from the RAN and the U.S. Department of State. While moored at Stirling, Frank Cable was given the honor to march in the Fremantle Anzac Day Parade. Much like the United States’ Memorial Day, Anzac Day is a day of remembrance of Australians and New Zealanders who gave the ultimate sacrifice in defense of their country.



“I wanted to show Navy pride for our allies,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Taylor Ciryak, from Parma Heights, Ohio. “Being able to celebrate Anzac Day, like our Memorial Day, gave me a sense of pride and the Fremantle community was welcoming and kind to see us march alongside members of the Australian military.”



This deployment is the ship’s second patrol since turning over lead maintenance activity responsibilities with her sister ship, USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), in September 2021.



Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. Frank Cable is on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



For more information about Frank Cable visit our Facebook page www.facebook.com/FrankCableAS40.