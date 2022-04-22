Tax Center closing signals end of season

Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Col. Pia Rogers, staff judge advocate, 4th Infantry Division,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Col. Pia Rogers, staff judge advocate, 4th Infantry Division, pins Army Achievement Medals on Fort Carson Tax Center staff members during the center’s closing ceremony April 22, 2022. (Photo by Scott Prater) see less | View Image Page

By Scott Prater



Mountaineer staff



FORT CARSON, Colo. — After serving more than 1,000 clients this tax season, the Fort Carson Tax Center officially closed April 22, 2022, with a ceremony to honor the staff members who worked to help Soldiers and Families file their federal and state tax returns this season.



Col. Pia Rogers, staff judge advocate, 4th Infantry Division, thanked and recognized the Soldier staff members, who prepared 959 returns, which resulted in more than $1,760,000 in federal refunds and more than $380,000 in state refunds.



“Watching this team in action was tremendous,” Rogers said. “When we opened the tax center in February, people were knocking on the door to get in. There was continuous motion at the center from the second we opened.”



The center opened Feb. 14, 2022, under COVID-19 restrictions with the stipulation of serving clients by appointment only. Eventually, however, Capt. Shannon Kennedy, Fort Carson Tax Center OIC, noticed that the staff’s smooth flow and output could support walk-in clients as well.



“Boy, did we ever see walk-ins,” Rogers said. “We served 70 walk-ins during the last week the center was open alone.



The center’s military staff consisted of 13 Soldiers, and all were borrowed manpower.



“Especially considering that the tax center staff operated under pandemic restrictions, they made it happen, and we are very proud of the work they performed,” Rogers said.