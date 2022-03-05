We Are MSC: Ship’s Master Roshenda Josephs

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Roshenda Josephs is the first African American women to be promoted to Ship’s...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Roshenda Josephs is the first African American women to be promoted to Ship’s Master in Military Sealift Command’s fleet of ships. Josephs is the Ship’s Master for MSC’s expeditionary fast transport USNS Choctaw County (T-EPF 2). (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. (May 3, 2022)—I recently had the honor of virtually meeting one of Military Sealift Command’s Ship’s Masters, Capt. Roshenda Josephs.



Recently, Josephs was recognized by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for being the first African American woman to be promoted to the position of Ship’s Master in Military Sealift Command’s fleet of ships.



Josephs is the Ship’s Master of MSC’s expeditionary fast transport USNS Choctaw County (T-EPF 2). EPFs are used to transport up to 312 passengers and 600 tons of vehicles, mission essential equipment and supplies. These ships can be reconfigured to quickly adapt to whatever mission the EPF is tasked with; to include transporting containerized portable hospitals in support of disaster relief efforts.



Here are the highlights from our virtual conversation:



What are some of your roles and responsibilities as Master of the USNS

Choctaw County (T-EPF 2)?



Josephs-As the Master, I am in overall command of the vessel and directly responsible for the safety of all personnel onboard, and the management and operations to execute Command Task Force missions.



What is USNS Choctaw County role in supporting the U.S. Navy and what

about this ship makes it particularly suited for this support?



Josephs-Currently the USNS Choctaw County is preparing to support a Multi-National support mission in the U.S. 5th Fleet's area of responsibility. The EPF class of ships have proven to be uniquely effective in this region due to their high speed, maneuverability and its 20,000 square feet of available loading capacity.



What are some of the vessels and roles you filled prior to sailing aboard USNS Choctaw County?



Josephs-Prior to Choctaw County, I have also sailed on the cable laying, repair ship USNS Zeus (T-ARC 7) as an accredited Dynamic Positioning Officer. While aboard, I was able to support special mission operations aboard one of MSC’s most unique and reputable vessels.



Why did you decide to join MSC and what were you doing prior to becoming an MSC CIVMAR?



Josephs-Prior to beginning my service at MSC, I graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy. I decided to join MSC, due to its immediate capacity to work closely with the military and while still being able to maintain a civilian status.



What are your plans and goals for the future?



Josephs-I am dedicated to committing my time and resources to complete a full-service, maritime career with Military Sealift Command.



What advice do you have for other CIVMARS currently serving or those who might be interested in joining the MSC Team?



Josephs-Establish and maintain your goals, your vision and your purpose and everything else will follow.