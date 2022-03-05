Successful El Paso Native Returns to Recruit

Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Jovani Maguregui changed his life nine years ago by having a conversation with a Navy recruiter in his hometown of El Paso, Texas. Now he is the recruiter, and he is changing the lives of fellow El Pasoans.



Maguregui, 30, transferred to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Phoenix in May 2020 and recruits out of Talent Acquisition Station (TAS) El Paso East. He was awarded NTAG Phoenix’s Talent Scout of the Year for 2021.

Maguregui joined the Navy at the age of 21. At the time, he was really into cars and racing and found himself suffering fines and legal troubles.



“I joined the Navy to start a whole new life,” said Maguregui. “I wanted to leave that life behind me and become more mature and responsible. I felt the Navy could help me with that, and it has. The man I am today is a night and day difference from who I once was.”



After enlisting, Maguregui became an aviation ordnanceman and served with Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129 and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14 prior to becoming a Navy recruiter.



“I became a recruiter in order to offer the same opportunity to my fellow El Pasoans that was given to me nine years ago,” said Maguregui. “I truly believe that the Navy is a great step in the right direction for anyone.”



After checking into NTAG Phoenix in June 2020, Maguregui received his first six-shooter award for contracting six applicants in a month—an award that many recruiters won’t earn during their full three-year recruiting tour. In his subsequent two years of recruiting, Maguregui continues to excel and has received several six-shooter awards, Rookie Recruiter of the Year, Nuclear Recruiter of Year, Naval Special Warfare Recruiter of the Year and NTAG Phoenix’s Talent Scout of the Year.



“Recruiting is important to me because it allows me to give the opportunity for others to join the Navy and be the best versions of themselves,” said Maguregui. “I have the power to control the future of the fleet by what I put into the Navy.”



Maguregui attributes his success to patience, time management and organization. He said you need patience when working with future Sailors who may have medical conditions or civil involvement.



“If you are not smart with your time or value your time, it’s easy to lose track of what you need to accomplish within a day’s work,” he said when talking about time management.



When talking about organization, he said in recruiting there is so much going on at one time and that it is easy to lose track of a survey from a high school student or a lead that was given to you over the phone.



“If you stay organized and have your things in order, you won’t have those issues,” said Maguregui.



Along with recruiting, Maguregui is an assistant command fitness leader and is also a power lifting coach during his off hours. He hopes to make chief and possibly become a limited duty officer in his career.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

