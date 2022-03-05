NATIONAL PET MONTH: During May, commissaries offer best prices on products catering to customers’ four-legged family members

Courtesy Photo | Pets fill our lives with unconditional love and loyalty, smiles and snuggles, teaching...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Pets fill our lives with unconditional love and loyalty, smiles and snuggles, teaching us daily how to find joy in the simplest things. During May’s National Pet Month, commissaries offer new and innovative pet products, giving our patrons new ways to reward their pet’s unwavering devotion. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – Pets fill our lives with unconditional love and loyalty, smiles and snuggles, teaching us daily how to find joy in the simplest things. During May’s National Pet Month, commissaries offer new and innovative pet products, giving our patrons new ways to reward their pet’s unwavering devotion.



“Pets are vitally important family members, but can be touchstones for the transient military family. Understanding their importance to our military customers, we want to be sure we offer the best products at the best prices to ensure a long and healthy life for the important military family pet,” said Bonita Moffett, DeCA’s director of sales.



During National Pet Month, commissaries and their industry partners are offering new innovations in pet products and exceptional deals and giveaways.



• Perfect Litter cat litter – lighter, clumping litter with exclusive wellness indicator that changes the color of the litter indicating your pet may be sick



• Spunky Pup – 30 percent savings on Buddy Caps Pork treats, Dogstoppers Salmon treats, Pup Tarts, Mutt Likes, and various flavors of Bark Brittle.



• Milk-Bone – Up to 31 percent off on select varieties of dog biscuits and snacks



• Pupperoni – Up to 15 percent off on select beef dog treat products



• NUTRO – 30 lb. bags of adult, senior and large breed dry pet food at 27 percent below prices of retailers outside the gate



• Nestlé Purina TV In-Store Giveaway – One lucky patron from each participating CONUS store can win a 50-inch 4K Smart Roku TV



• Nestlé Purina Fitbit and FitBark In-Store Giveaway - One lucky patron from each participating CONUS stores can win a Fitbit Versa 2 and a FitBark for their pet.



• Nestlé Purina PCS online promotion – Active Duty families on PCS status with pets can win a pet travel bag plus $500 toward their pet travel expenses.



“Our mission to improve the quality of life for our military members includes the furry variety,” said Moffett. “Your commissary offers premium, innovative pet products at a savings every day, but especially during National Pet Month in May.”

-DeCA-





About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.