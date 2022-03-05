Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATIONAL PET MONTH: During May, commissaries offer best prices on products catering to customers’ four-legged family members

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Defense Commissary Agency

    Pets fill our lives with unconditional love and loyalty, smiles and snuggles, teaching us daily how to find joy in the simplest things. During May’s National Pet Month, commissaries offer new and innovative pet products, giving our patrons new ways to reward their pet’s unwavering devotion.

