DLA Troop Support celebrates civilian retirement after 35 years of service

The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support celebrated the retirement of Dominic Palommello during a ceremony held April 27, in Philadelphia.

Palommello, a product services specialist with the Clothing and Textile supply chain, retired after 35 years of federal service. He was accompanied by his wife Josephine.

DLA Troop Support Executive Director William Kenny presided over the ceremony. He thanked Palommello for his hard work and dedication.

“The United States has been involved in many conflicts and humanitarian efforts in the past 35 years, and, Dominic, you can proudly say that you played an integral part in our warfighters’ and Nation’s successes. On behalf of myself, on behalf of (Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Eric Shirley) and the entire workforce, I wish you all the best in your retirement,” Kenny said.

Palommello began his career in 1987 as a packaging intern in Troop Support’s Pathways to Career Excellence program. He transitioned to a packaging specialist position, where his team was tasked to eliminate all plastics in Navy product packaging - an initiative to help preserve marine environments.

He then moved to Quality Assurance, later renamed Product Services, where he oversaw a variety of items including gloves, wet-weather products and items from the Marines’ martial arts program.

During the ceremony, Palommello was presented a certificate of retirement, DLA and Troop Support mementos, a commander’s coin and personal note from Shirley. Josephine was presented a commander’s spouse certificate of appreciation and a commander’s coin.

“I am very grateful for having the opportunity to work at DLA Troop Support,” Palommello said. “Please keep up the great work that you do, and stay focused on the men and women in uniform stationed all over the world sacrificing their lives to keep us safe and free. We owe them the best we can give them. I will miss my C&T family and keep you all in my prayers.”

