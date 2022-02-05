Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HMLA-369 “Fly the Barn”

    HMLA-369 FLYING THE BARN

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Kyle Chan | U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369 fly in formation...... read more read more

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.02.2022

    Story by Capt. Karen Jensen 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    OKINAWA, Japan. – Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369 (HMLA-369), stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan executed a mass formation launch known as a “Fly the Barn,” event in support of the squadron’s required annual training on April 29th, 2022.

    “Since we deployed to Okinawa, the Marines and sailors of HMLA-369 have been working hard to enhance our lethality through realistic training and high aircraft readiness. We’re not just flying the barn for the sake of it. We are leveraging, and displaying, our full warfighting capability by employing the entire squadron in the distributed maritime and littoral environment. This event highlights the true value of the HMLA - to III MEF, USINDOPACOM and our allies across the region - as a risk-worthy, low-signature, persistent and highly lethal combat aviation unit.” said Lt. Col. Gregory Youngberg, Commanding Officer of HMLA-369.

    The event included 7 AH-1Z Cobra and 5 UH-1Y Huey helicopters launching as a single flight from Marine Corps Air Station Futenma and follow-on tactical training conducted across the assigned training areas of Okinawa.

    For this iteration of the “Fly the Barn” event, the squadron was able to conduct all normal and required training events for both its aircraft and Marines in the single flight of 12 helicopters.

    1st MAW operations are conducted in accordance with bilateral agreements to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region while meeting our treaty obligations with the nation of Japan. The successful launch of 12 helicopters as a single flight as part of HMLA-369’s required training affirms to the Indo-Pacific forces that 1st MAW remains proficient, ready, and forward postured as the III Marine Expeditionary Force’s air combat element.

    For more information on this subject, please contact 1st MAW Communication Strategy and Operations at 1STMAWCOMMSTRAT@USMC.MIL.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 20:34
    Story ID: 419797
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMLA-369 “Fly the Barn”, by CPT Karen Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    HMLA-369 FLYING THE BARN

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    MV-22B Osprey

    TAGS

    MAG-36
    HMLA-369
    IIIMEF
    MCAS Futenma
    1stMAW
    MCAS Futnema

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT