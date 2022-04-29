HMLA-369 FLYING THE BARN

U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369 fly in formation during a training exercise at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, April 29, 2022. HMLA-369 successfully launched multiple aircraft for a single flight as a display of appreciation for the hard work of the squadron.

