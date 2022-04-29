Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMLA-369 FLYING THE BARN

    HMLA-369 FLYING THE BARN

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Chan 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369 fly in formation during a training exercise at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, April 29, 2022. HMLA-369 successfully launched multiple aircraft for a single flight as a display of appreciation for the hard work of the squadron.

    HMLA-369 &ldquo;Fly the Barn&rdquo;

    MV-22B Osprey

    MAG-36
    HMLA-369
    IIIMEF
    MCAS Futenma
    1stMAW

