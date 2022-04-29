U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369 fly in formation during a training exercise at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, April 29, 2022. HMLA-369 successfully launched multiple aircraft for a single flight as a display of appreciation for the hard work of the squadron.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 20:34
|Photo ID:
|7170758
|VIRIN:
|220429-M-MO098-1071
|Resolution:
|3821x2547
|Size:
|4.66 MB
|Location:
|MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, HMLA-369 FLYING THE BARN, by LCpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
HMLA-369 “Fly the Barn”
MV-22B Osprey
