JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska– RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1, a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise, kicked off April 28 and is scheduled to run through May 13 on JBER.



RED FLAG-Alaska provides realistic training in a simulated environment with primary flight operations over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex.



Approximately 2,200 service members from the United States are scheduled to participate and support more than 90 aircraft from 25 units during this iteration of the exercise. Aircraft will fly out of Eielson Air Force Base and JBER.



“We are excited to welcome Great Britain and Canada to this iteration of RF-A,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. William Hock, assistant director of operations for Detachment 1 of the 354th Operations Group, which coordinates RF-A exercises at JBER. “Their participation allows the opportunity to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while we train for full-spectrum engagements and large-scale joint engagement.”

The exercise serves to bolster international engagement through its inclusion of allies and partners.

“I am excited to integrate with our international and joint partners to train within a realistic threat environment,” Hock said. “This RED FLAG drives participants to push their capabilities and sharpen their lethality with every sortie.”



RED FLAG exercises also reinforce the United States’ continued commitment to the region as a Pacific nation, leader and power.



“The support from the JBER and local community is always second to none as we continue to build the best combat aviators in the world,” said Hock.

This is the first iteration of RF-A of the year.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2022 Date Posted: 05.02.2022 15:48 Story ID: 419772 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 kicks off on JBER, by A1C Shelimar Rivera-Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.