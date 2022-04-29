U.S. Air Force Capt. Jake Eades, 909th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, performs preflight checks during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 29, 2022. RF-A is designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 15:48
|Photo ID:
|7170433
|VIRIN:
|220429-F-XA488-0008
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|5.28 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 kicks off on JBER [Image 2 of 2], by Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
