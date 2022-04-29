Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 kicks off on JBER [Image 2 of 2]

    RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 kicks off on JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Sheila deVera 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jake Eades, 909th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, performs preflight checks during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 29, 2022. RF-A is designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)

    This work, RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 kicks off on JBER [Image 2 of 2], by Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

