Salute the Cute! Exchange’s Photo Contest Gives Pets a Chance to Fetch $3,000 in Gift Cards

DALLAS – America’s furriest heroes can take their purr-ific patriotic looks all the way to the bank. Military pets can fetch a share of $3,000 in Exchange gift cards for their humans when they show off their American pride in the Patriot Pet Just Say “Treat” Photo Contest presented by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Royal Canin.



From May 1 through May 31, authorized Exchange shoppers worldwide, including honorably discharged Veterans and Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and retirees, can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes and submit a photo of their pets dressed in a patriotic costume or with a patriotic background for a chance to win.



Two grand-prize winners will each receive a $500 Exchange gift card. Eight runners-up will each receive a $250 Exchange gift card.



“Pets are an integral part of the military family,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “This contest gives us a chance to salute and honor the pets in the community for their support of service members year-round.”



Contest rules can be found at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. Winners will be selected on or around June 15.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2022 Date Posted: 05.02.2022 11:31 Story ID: 419740 Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Salute the Cute! Exchange’s Photo Contest Gives Pets a Chance to Fetch $3,000 in Gift Cards, by Keiana Holleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.