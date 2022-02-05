31st MXG wins AF level award for top-notch weapon system maintenance record

Photo By Senior Airman Brooke Moeder | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Maintenance Group pose for a photo at...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Brooke Moeder | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Maintenance Group pose for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 25, 2022. The 31st MXG was awarded the 2021 Clements McMullen Memorial Daedalian Weapon System Maintenance Trophy at the Air Force level. This award is presented annually to a U.S. Air Force unit determined to have the best weapon system maintenance record for the previous calendar year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder) see less | View Image Page

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy – The 31st Maintenance Group was awarded the 2021 Clements McMullen Memorial Daedalian Weapon System Maintenance Trophy at the Air Force level, distinguishing themselves as the U.S. Air Force unit with the best weapon system maintenance record for the previous calendar year.



From Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021, the 31st MXG supported 16 operations and exercises, generating 7,500 sorties and 11,300 flying hours in support of Combat Air Force’s flying hour program and much more.



“Despite the group’s numerous achievements, no single act will directly correlate to a Daedalian Trophy win,” said Senior Master Sgt. Brian Roback, 510th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons section chief. “Instead, it stems from consistency in our ability to generate air power and the impacts our efforts have across the Air Force. From innovation to ACE [Agile Combat Employment] or our ability to crush back-to-back TDYs [temporary duty assignment] and still deliver reliable aircraft to defend our NATO allies, the 31st MXG delivered in spades.”



First awarded in 1960, this trophy is presented each year during the Daedalian National Convention. Since its inception, Aviano Air Base has won twice, first in 2010 and then in 2021.



“This is a significant award, it’s incredible to win at the MAJCOM level considering the robust mission set our sister wings support,” said Roback. “When you consider the competition across all the other MAJCOMs, you cannot help but be proud knowing you’re part of the best maintenance organization in the entire Air Force.”



The 31st MXG takes care of the mission by taking care of its Airmen inside and outside of the work place. By offering professional development classes to mentor young Airmen, the 31st MXG is creating future leaders.



An Air Force first, the program Airman-4-Life inspired a new way of developing young leaders by giving back 3,000 hours per month to maintainers and their families and by delivering 5,000 hours of instruction over 40 professional development classes. This program cultivated new skills within the 31st MXG, enabling the maintenance team to work together and excel against competition and keep the 31st Fighter Wing combat ready.



“I would personally like to recognize and thank the folks who made this possible--the maintainers of the 31st MXG,” said Roback. “These folks put in a tremendous amount of time and effort in keeping the wing combat-ready, and their sacrifices do not go unnoticed.”