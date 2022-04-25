31st MXG wins AF level award for top-notch weapon system maintenance record

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Maintenance Group pose for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 25, 2022. The 31st MXG was awarded the 2021 Clements McMullen Memorial Daedalian Weapon System Maintenance Trophy at the Air Force level. This award is presented annually to a U.S. Air Force unit determined to have the best weapon system maintenance record for the previous calendar year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

