    31st MXG wins AF level award for top-notch weapon system maintenance record

    31st MXG wins AF level award for top-notch weapon system maintenance record

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Maintenance Group pose for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 25, 2022. The 31st MXG was awarded the 2021 Clements McMullen Memorial Daedalian Weapon System Maintenance Trophy at the Air Force level. This award is presented annually to a U.S. Air Force unit determined to have the best weapon system maintenance record for the previous calendar year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    31st MXG wins AF level award for top-notch weapon system maintenance record

    USAFE
    Air Force
    31 FW
    31st MXG
    Daedalian Trophy
    H4

