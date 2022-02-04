Brig. Gen. Hargens Assumes command of Nebraska Air National Guard

A long-time Nebraska Air National Guard officer who grew up just outside of the Lincoln Air Force base in Malcom, Nebraska, assumed command of the Nebraska Air National Guard during a ceremony at the Nebraska National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters in Lincoln, April 2.

Brig. Gen. Robert Hargens, who formerly served as commander of the Lincoln-based 155th Air Refueling Wing from 2017-20, now will serve as assistant adjutant general-Air (AAG). As the new AAG, Hargens is now responsible for the organization, training, and equipage of more than 1,000 Nebraska Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 155th Air Refueling Wing and Joint Force Headquarters air staff in Lincoln, as well as the 170th Group at Offutt Air Force Base. Hargens will also serve as the principal advisor to the Nebraska adjutant general on complex and sensitive issues in the areas of logistics, command and control, communications, manpower and personnel and other support functions related to mission operations.

According to Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska adjutant general, Hargens brings of wealth of experience to the position after starting out as a U.S. Marine Corps helicopter pilot and then rising through the ranks of 155th Air Refueling Wing and Joint Force Headquarters staff. He added that it’s good to bring the fellow Malcolm native back into the organization where his skills are needed.

Brig. Gen. Hargens joined the Marine Corps in 1987 and commissioned in 1990 through the Platoon Leaders Course program. After receiving designation as a Naval Aviator, he was assigned to the Fleet Marine Force and deployed multiple times as an AH-1W pilot. He then transitioned to the Nebraska Air National Guard in 1999 and was a distinguished graduated of the KC-135R Qualification Course. He has previously commanded a civil engineer squadron, a maintenance group, served as Vice Commander of the 155th Air Refueling Wing and finally as wing commander. He has deployed in support of operations Joint Forge, Noble Eagle, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom as well as a numerous other contingency, humanitarian, and domestic operations.

Hargens said he is excited to be back working with the Nebraska Air National Guard Airmen safeguarding freedom, mentioning the sacrifice all service members make when they join the military.

“Thankfully, we have men and women of character who love this country enough to put life and limb on the line without qualification, without thought of personal gain; sacrificing, serving so the other 99% doesn’t have to,” Hargens said. “Generation after generation, performing remarkable acts of selflessness to a cause decidedly bigger and more important than themselves. It’s truly a privilege and an incredible honor for me to continue to be a part of this amazing legacy and serve as your commander.”

