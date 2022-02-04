Brig. Gen. Hargens Assumes command of Nebraska Air National Guard

Brig. Gen. Robert Hargens assumes command as assistant adjutant general of the Nebraska Air National Guard April 2, 2022, at the Nebraska National Guard's Joint Force Headquarters building.
(U. S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jamie Titus)
