DDGs Lassen and Delbert Black Arrive to Fort Lauderdale for Fleet Week

Photo By Jay Cope | 220501-N-WW980-0001 FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (May 1, 2022) A rainbow, a sign of good luck, greets the USS Lassen (DDG 82) as the ship pulls into Fort Lauderdale for Fleet Week Port Everglades. Fleet Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase the awareness of the Navy's role and purpose in our national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Jay Cope/Released)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida – For the next week, Southeast Florida residents will have the opportunity to see and tour Navy and U.S. Coast Guard ships as Fleet Week Port Everglades kicks into gear.



Two U.S. Navy destroyers, the USS Lassen (DDG 82) and USS Delbert Black (DDG 119) pulled into Port Everglades early, Sunday morning, May 1 along with the USCGC William Flores (WPC-1103) for three days followed by the USCGC Ibis (WPB-87338) for the remainder of the week. The ships will do tours for residents Monday through Saturday. Additionally, Sailors will perform volunteer work for schools and museums, the Navy Band will play venues across the city, and service members will have the opportunity to enjoy the hospitality of Southern Florida.



"We are glad to be back and are looking forward to reconnecting, to share our stories and our experiences, and to introduce Port Everglades to our Sailors," said Rear Adm. John Menoni, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Two. "It is a privilege to be able to visit with you all."



Monday morning tours, from 9 a.m. to noon, will be “accessible” tours for people who are physically unable to board the ships. Guests will be escorted so they can view the ships from the pier while Sailors from various departments talk about their jobs onboard. Regular tours begin that afternoon from 1-4 p.m. and will maintain those morning and afternoon hours throughout the week. A new addition are the two evening tour sessions from 6-8 p.m. May 2 and May 4. All tours are free.



In addition to the ships, displays of Naval history, recruiting information and Navy environmental programs will be available for visitors to see as they wait for their tours.



More than 100 service members will also endeavor to say “thank you” to the local community through volunteer efforts at various locations across Fort Lauderdale. Sailors and Coast Guardsmen will help refurbish areas around the Naval Air History Museum, they will perform work at a wildlife rehabilitation center, they will visit two local schools as well as a senior center.



The Navy Region Southeast Band will hold more than a dozen performances at various locations from the beachfront to a “Spirit of America” concert. Their week is highlighted by performing at a May 2 Florida Marlins baseball game. Their evening includes the national anthem before the game, “God Bless America” at the 7th inning, and rocking out the stadium at one of the concourse venues.



The Sailors will also participate in a series of other events including: an all-hands welcome ceremony involving the mayor; a salute to veterans and also to women in the military; a traditional Navy chili cook-off; a Beach Olympics competition which will pit teams of Sailors and a few from the community, in this new quintessentially Floridian event.



USS Delbert D. Black is named for a native Oklahoman who rose to become the first Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, or MCPON. In this position, Black oversaw the establishment of the Senior Enlisted Advisor position, which eventually became known as the Command Master Chief. The creation of these and similar programs helped boost retention and career advancement.



The USS Lassen namesake, Lt. Clyde E. Lassen, was a native of Fort Myers, Fla., who earned the Medal of Honor for his courageous helicopter search and rescue of two downed aviators. He became the first naval aviator and fifth Navy man to be awarded the Medal of Honor for bravery in Vietnam.



Information on events and activities may be found by visiting https://browardnavydaysinc.org/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FleetWeekPortEverglades.