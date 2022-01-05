Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DDGs Lassen and Delbert Black Arrive to Fort Lauderdale for Fleet Week

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2022

    Photo by Jay Cope 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    220501-N-WW980-0001 FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (May 1, 2022) A rainbow, a sign of good luck, greets the USS Lassen (DDG 82) as the ship pulls into Fort Lauderdale for Fleet Week Port Everglades. Fleet Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase the awareness of the Navy’s role and purpose in our national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Jay Cope/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 09:16
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DDGs Lassen and Delbert Black Arrive to Fort Lauderdale for Fleet Week, by Jay Cope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #USSLassen #USSDelbertBlack #FleetWeekPortEverglades #FWPEV

