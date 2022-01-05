DDGs Lassen and Delbert Black Arrive to Fort Lauderdale for Fleet Week

220501-N-WW980-0001 FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (May 1, 2022) A rainbow, a sign of good luck, greets the USS Lassen (DDG 82) as the ship pulls into Fort Lauderdale for Fleet Week Port Everglades. Fleet Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase the awareness of the Navy’s role and purpose in our national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Jay Cope/Released)

