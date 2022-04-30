Women’s Wrestlers assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, Fort Carson, Colorado, made history within the program this weekend, bringing home the first National title for the Women’s Freestyle Wrestling team. Seven Soldier-athletes assigned to the program competed at the 2022 U.S. Marine Corps Open Wrestling Championships, held at the South Point Hotel, Las Vegas, Nevada, April 28-29, 2022. The U.S. Open serves as a qualifier for the 2022 Senior World Team Trials Challenge tournament, and Final X.



Spc. Adriana Dorado-Marin became a National Champion at just 18 years old in the 57kg weight class, having a 3-0 record to win in the final 12-10. She will receive a #1 seed at the Senior World Team Trials Challenge Tournament for placing 1st.



In the 53kg weight class, Pfc. Estrella Dorado-Marin held a 3-2 record, finishing the competition in 5th, Sgt. Areana Villaescusa held a 0-2 record due to sustaining an injury during her first bout, requiring a medical forfeit.



In 59kg, Spc. Bridgette Duty held a 4-2 record, finishing the Open in 4th place for her weight class.



In 62kg, Spc. Alexandra Liles finished in 8th place with a 2-3 record.



In 76kg, Pvt. Tristan Kelly finished 5th with a 4-2 record.



All athletes that finished in the top seven of their weight class qualify for the 2022 Senior World Team Trials Challenge Tournament, May 20-22, Coralville, IA.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2022 Date Posted: 04.30.2022 10:57 Story ID: 419679 Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WCAP Women’s Wrestling named 2022 Division II Senior National Team Champions, by SGT Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.