    WCAP Women’s Wrestling named 2022 Division II Senior National Team Champions

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    Women's Freestyle Wrestlers assigned to the World Class Athlete Program, Fort Carson, Colorado, compete at the 2022 U.S. Open, Las Vegas, Nevada, April 29, 2022. The Women's Freestyle Wrestling Team were named 2022 Division II National Team Champions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

    Wrestling
    WCAP
    ArmyWCAP

