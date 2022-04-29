NUWC Division Newport department head wins Providence Business News award as leader in technical services industry

Photo By David Stoehr | Pat Eno, head of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Systems and Sonar...... read more read more Photo By David Stoehr | Pat Eno, head of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Systems and Sonar Systems Department, recently won a Providence Business News 2022 Business Women Award in the technical services industry leader category. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – Pat Eno, head of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport Sensors and Sonar Systems Department recently won a Providence Business News (PBN) 2022 Business Women Award in the technical services industry leader category. These annual awards recognize leading women in various business, government and nonprofit sectors and their work for their respective organizations.



Eno, a resident of Middletown, Rhode Island, is responsible for technical leadership across the full spectrum of naval research, development, engineering, and acquisition to deliver state-of-the-art sensors and sonar systems for naval platforms, off-board sensors and unmanned systems.



She has worked in the undersea warfare sensors and sonar and domain for 31 of her almost 38-year career at Division Newport and with the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA). In a previous assignment as the deputy for undersea warfare systems engineering for NAVSEA, Eno led technical safety efforts across the Navy. In a key role at Division Newport, she led the improvements to the information assurance/cybersecurity posture and the Division’s elite team of technical experts known as technical warrant holders.



“These roles showcased her ability to combine her technical acumen and business sense to lead one of Division Newport’s largest departments, Code 15, since March 2021,” the award states. “She has continued to work in a steadfast manner to ensure that the Division’s systems are on track to serve the fleet and that the workforce has the tools they need to develop those systems.”



Eno will be honored at the PBN awards luncheon on May 25 at noon in Providence, Rhode Island. For more information, visit https://pbn.com/events/2022-business-women-awards-program/.



NUWC Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy within the Naval Sea Systems Command, which engineers, builds and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems. NUWC Newport provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures associated with undersea warfare.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



