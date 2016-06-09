Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport department head wins Providence Business News award as leader in technical services industry

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2016

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Pat Eno, head of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Systems and Sonar Systems Department, recently won a Providence Business News 2022 Business Women Award in the technical services industry leader category.

    NUWC Division Newport
    Providence Business News
    Sensors and Sonar Systems Department
    Technical services industry leader
    22-23
    Business Women Award

