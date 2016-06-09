NUWC Division Newport department head wins Providence Business News award as leader in technical services industry

Pat Eno, head of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Systems and Sonar Systems Department, recently won a Providence Business News 2022 Business Women Award in the technical services industry leader category.
