‘EQUAL QUALITY, BETTER PRICE’: To help counter rising prices, stateside commissaries launch massive Commissary Store Brands Price Shield Event

FORT LEE, Va. – Throughout the month of May more than 900 Commissary Store Brand products will be priced at least 20 percent below on-shelf national brand equivalents during the Defense Commissary Agency’s Commissary Store Brands (CSB) Price Shield Event. The event takes place at stateside commissaries, excluding Alaska and Hawaii.



The agency is working with its private label supplier SpartanNash to launch one of the commissaries’ largest CSB events to date, said Jim Flannery, acting executive director of DeCA’s Sales, Marketing and Logistics Group.



“If you haven’t been to the commissary lately now is the time to return for huge savings,” Flannery said. “In this time of inflation, our Commissary Store Brands are fighting the good fight against rising prices with at least an extra 20-30-percent off our already low commissary prices.”



Commissary Store Brands categories include: Freedom’s Choice (food items), Homebase (non-food items), Full Circle Market (organic), Tippy Toes (baby products), TopCare (health and beauty), Wide Awake Coffee (ready to drink coffee beverages), Cravn’ Flavor (refrigerated and frozen appetizers and snacks), Pure Harmony (pet food), and Flock’s Finest (bird food).



“This is without a doubt one of our biggest commissary store brand promotions ever,” said Scott Daly, chief of DeCA’s private label program. “Our Commissary Store Brand products allow us to offer the savings our customers have earned with the quality they deserve.”



DeCA introduced its private label program in 2017 and now has nearly 980 Commissary Store Brand products. Store brand sales in fiscal 2021 were over $128.3 million and the program moved almost 55 million units.



“We’re serious about offering our patrons quality products and adding the savings back in their pocket,” Flannery said.

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.