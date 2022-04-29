‘EQUAL QUALITY, BETTER PRICE’: To help counter rising prices, stateside commissaries launch massive Commissary Store Brands Price Shield Event

Throughout the month of May more than 900 Commissary Store Brand products will be priced at least 20 percent below on-shelf national brand equivalents during the Defense Commissary Agency’s Commissary Store Brands (CSB) Price Shield Event. The event takes place at stateside commissaries, excluding Alaska and Hawaii.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 10:38
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
