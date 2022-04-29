Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘EQUAL QUALITY, BETTER PRICE’: To help counter rising prices, stateside commissaries launch massive Commissary Store Brands Price Shield Event

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Commissary Agency

    Throughout the month of May more than 900 Commissary Store Brand products will be priced at least 20 percent below on-shelf national brand equivalents during the Defense Commissary Agency’s Commissary Store Brands (CSB) Price Shield Event. The event takes place at stateside commissaries, excluding Alaska and Hawaii.

